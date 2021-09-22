Court to discuss release of sexually violent predator to Rancho Bernardo home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Superior Court will be accepting public comment this month on the placement of a sexually violent predator in the Rancho Bernardo area.

A hearing to determine the placement of Douglas Badger at 17836 Frondoso Drive will be held on Oct. 29. Prior to then, public comment will be accepted between Sept. 30 and Oct. 14. Public comment will be heard in person during the hearing as well.

According to the San Diego Sheriff's Department, Badger was convicted of sexual assaults dating back to 1981 and 1990.

The placement of Badger was determined by the California Department of State Hospitals (DSH) and the San Diego Superior Court.

Previously, the court was weighing whether to place Badger in a Mount Helix home, before ruling that the home would not be a suitable placement. This prompted state hospital officials to begin searching for another location to house him.

RELATED: Judge says sexually violent predator won't be moved into east San Diego County home

After serving their sentences, sexually violent predators may undergo treatment at state hospitals and may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations. Conditional release rules include GPA monitoring and rules against going outside of the home unless accompanied by a representative from Liberty Healthcare, which contracts with the state to supervise SVPs.

The Mount Helix denial came after dozens of residents spoke out during the hearing, expressing concerns regarding the number of families in the neighborhood and lack of law enforcement presence.

Comments on Badger's hearing for release to the Rancho Bernardo home can be sent to sdsafe@sdsheriff.org, via phone at 858-495-3619, or by mail to: SVP Release/SAFE Task Force, 9425 Chesapeake Drive, San Diego, CA, 92123.