Day One of public comment for possible Badger placement receives about 500 emails

RANCHO BERNARDO, Calif. (KGTV) – There are signs, chalk and fliers everywhere you see on Frondoso Drive.

Folks in the neighborhood are feeling a certain type of way about sexually violent predator Douglas Badger possibly moving to their block.

"We're of a high emotion. And we're still of high emotion,” Jeff Grace, a community organizer, said

That emotion is fueling community members like Grace's mission to get as many public comments sent to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department to be presented at the placement hearing on October 29th.

"Today is opening day. Today's the first day of the public comment section,” Grace said.

"We're hoping to generate three to five thousand emails to the sheriff's department which will ultimately go in front of the judge."

Some of those emails coming from Paul and Wendy Hunter.

"We've sent in our emails. We've had our kids write in also. And we're going to go and tell the rest of the neighborhood about it. Because it's a big deal,” Wendy Hunter said.

Aside from the signs draping and hanging from homes, community organizers are hoping to do a lot of grassroots efforts to get people to fill in their public comments.

"It's the stuff we are doing behind the scenes. We've got a Facebook page that they've created. We've got an Instagram channel that we've created. We have a text message group that we’ve created with a lot of concerned neighbors that are in here,” Chad Heath, a concerned neighbor, said.

"Saturday morning there's going to be another event led by Carl DeMio's team to canvass Oaks North, the Westwood community, Poway, shopping centers,” Grace said.

The Sheriff’s Department told ABC 10News that on day one of the Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement (SAFE) task force’s inbox has received about 500 emails of public comment.

"Great out of the box performance,” Grace said.

But it's only day one.

"Frankly, they just don't know about it. And they might be a little complacent. But we are nudging them to not be complacent,” Heath said.

"Folks will say this never happen in RB. And I'm here to caution you, it's so easy for it to happen in RB,” Grace said.

The mail and call-in public comment period does end on October 14.

But, concerned citizens can attend the public hearing on October 29th to voice their opinions.

