Rancho Bernardo residents hold town hall meeting to oppose SVP placement

RANCHOR BERNARDO, Calif. (KGTV) - It was standing room only at a town hall meeting where Rancho Bernardo residents voiced their concerns over a sexually violent predator possibly living in their neighborhood.

They're opposing the placement of Douglas Badger who's been convicted multiple times on sexual assault charges dating back to the 1980s.

The California Department of State Hospitals and the San Diego Superior Court proposed Badger live in the Greens community on Frondoso drive.

It's close to where Kristen Steinke lives with her husband and two sons.

“They play on the golf course in the evenings sometimes and the come within yards of the proposed home," Steinke said.

Signs like ’NO SVPs’ and ‘Stop Badger Placement’ can be seen through the neighborhood. Oscar Stewart, who lives adjacent to the home, said he’s not only angry but shocked by the decision.

“I like to make threats, but i will remember on election day if something doesn’t get done. something has to be done," Stewart said.

Stewart is particularly concerned because he has a child with special needs as does Amots Dramen who lives next door.

“To have someone like this next door, what kind of risk are you placing my son in,” Dramen said.

Badger’s placement has come under scrutiny before.

Carl DeMaio, who organized Sunday’s town hall, helped prevent the previous placement of Badger at a Mount Helix home in La Mesa.

“These neighborhoods are very similar. You have children, you have facilities nearby where children congregate,” DeMaio said.

People can submit public comments about Badger’s placement to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office between September 30 and October 14. Badger’s placement hearing will be held on October 29.