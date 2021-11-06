One-on-one with trainer Bob Baffert at Breeders' Cup in Del Mar

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — Horse trainer Bob Baffert spoke with ABC 10News anchor Steve Atkinson 10News after his horse won the first race of Friday at the Breeders' Cup in Del Mar.

"It was tough, but you know what, gotta look forward and concentrate and take care of these horses," Baffert told Atkinson about the controversy surrounding his horse, Medina Spirit, at this year's Kentucky Derby.

Baffert's horses are under strict scrutiny at Del Mar, with security around the horses 24 hours a day.

This year, Medina Spirit was found to have 21 picograms of betamethasone in its system, which is above the Kentucky Derby limit of 10 picograms. Baffert has denied any wrongdoing and said the horse was treated with Otomax, an ointment that contains betamethasone.

Betamethasone is sometimes used to treat pain and inflammation in horses.

Baffert is appealing the positive test and part of the original sample will be re-tested. If the violation is upheld, Medina Spirit could be disqualified from its Kentucky Derby win.