Medina Spirit, Essential Quality to clash in Breeders' Cup

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit and Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality head a field of 10 horses for the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar on Nov. 6.

Trainer Brad Cox has Essential Quality and Knicks Go entered in the $6 million race. Also in the field is Hot Rod Charlie, who finished third in the Derby and second in the Belmont.

Medina Spirit is overseen by Bob Baffert, the all-time leader among trainers in Breeders’ Cup earnings at nearly $36 million. He currently is embroiled in legal fights in New York and Kentucky for multiple positive drug tests involving some of his horses. Embattled trainer Bob Baffert has eight pre-entries for the two-day world championships, including three in the Juvenile.

Del Mar is hosting the richest two days in North American racing for the second time since 2017.

Fans are returning to the Breeders' Cup this year after the coronavirus pandemic kept them away last year.

The world championships will open with five races for juveniles in what’s billed as Future Stars Friday on Nov. 5, followed by nine races on Nov. 6.