Thousands across the globe head to Del Mar to experience Breeders' Cup

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — Thousands of fans from across the world came to Del Mar for one thing: to watch a winning race.

Winner Ryan Moore, from England, is known as a renown European jockey. He has raced many Breeders' Cups, but none quite like this.

"It's a unique track and a special city," says Moore.

The City of Del Mar that is welcoming to those like Winston Benjamin, from St Thomas in the US Virgin Islands.

"We have seen it on TV and we liked what we saw," he explains.

He and his group of four friends, like many other visitors in attendance, are here for the sport.

"We are born into horse racing," says Benjamin. "It is in our blood. So we race at home and abroad and we just like horse racing."

Others, like Laurie Condon, are first-timers to the Breeders' Cup. The Chicago Native says she is here for the experience, "For our first Breeders' cup and we are super excited to be here, always wanted to see Del Mar so we are excited to be here."

Her favorite part of the races?

"I think this is the best people-watching I have seen in months," she shares. "This is fantastic, everyone is out enjoying themselves, looking beautiful, ready for a great day of sports and winning."

And it is on the track where jockey's like Moore, accept their win with humility. He shares he is happy to have won in Del Mar, "I've been doing it a long time now, so very used to it. Obviously you have fantastic jockeys from all across America and all the best from here and delighted to be here."

When you are anticipating close to 35,000 people from all over the world, you want to make sure that it is a weekend they will never forget. It is not just about watching a race, but enjoying the cuisine and vendors.

"Right now we are standing in the turf club," says Chef Barry Schneider, the executive chef of the Breeders' Cup in Del Mar.

His kitchen will feed roughly 35,000 people each day. That's 18,000 plates of food a day, plus 40 buffets. Needless to say, it's not a small undertaking.

"We have been working on this event for almost nine months to the day," explains Schneider. "So I pretty much know what it means to be pregnant, because I am having my baby today."

While fans from across the globe watch the race, their plates are a representation of things closer to home.

"I try to give them a little taste of San Diego with a little touch of the racetrack traditional, like the shrimp cocktail," says Schneider. "So a little bit of everything and what grows locally, and give them a taste of San Diego and a traditional continental cuisine with a modern twist that makes everyone feel comfortable no matter where they come from."

And it is not just the food that has guests in awe, but vendors from across the United States who are selling anything from their homemade pizza to their handmade jewelry.

"The energy here is incredible, like just getting here this morning I was excited," says Michelle Garcia, the VP of Vincent Peach Fine Jewelry. "People here are excited, its just nice to be here."

The Nashville Jewelry company has worked other Breeders' Cups, but never any at the Del Mar grounds.

"The energy is different, people are really excited to be here, and they are just really into it," Garcia says.

Fans are into the sights, sounds, and the smells that make the Del Mar Breeders' Cup, unforgettable.

Chef Schneider says that while they are catering to an audience that is from all over the globe, their staff is from San Diego and California. He says it is another ode to showcasing what sets this race apart from the rest.