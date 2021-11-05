Breeders' Cup installs new safety policies ahead of race weekend

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — As horses from all over the world come to Del Mar Fairgrounds for the Breeders' Cup this weekend, racing officials say safety is top of mind.

Dora Delgado, the chief racing officer of the Breeders' Cup, said more veterinarian and safety checks should be expected.

"Horses that are competing in one of the 14 championship races had a mandatory security check-in Tuesday, November 2 at 11 a.m., this is 96 hours for our Saturday runners and a full day earlier than 2020," Delgado said. "Also new for 2021, undercard runners must arrive for their security check-ins 48 hours before they race."

Del Mar Thoroughbred officials said Del Mar has been listed as one of the safest major racetracks in the industry for the last three years. This year, extra safety measures are in place to make sure it stays this way during the Breeders' Cup.

Aside from adding extra vet reviews of medical records, past performances, and prescriptions, veterinary and paramedic teams will also be positioned around the track to immediately respond if there's a problem. They'll be doing daily surface testing to make sure the track is in good condition and jockeys are complying with concussion protocols and equipment safety standards.

A log of all visits to the horses' stalls will also be kept from the moment of the security check-in, until race time.