Murder charge filed against alleged killer of Escondido 'Trump House' owner

VISTA (CNS) - A man who allegedly attacked the owner of the so-called "Trump House" in Escondido, who died days later from his injuries, did not make a scheduled court appearance Wednesday on a newly filed murder charge.

Thomas Caleb Butler, 32, is accused in the May 20 attack on 69-year- old Kerry Sheron outside the victim's home, which was well known locally for its prominent display of American flags and pro-President Donald Trump memorabilia.

Butler was initially charged with attempted murder, elder abuse, making criminal threats and battery. He pleaded not guilty last month, but Sheron died in a hospital two days after Butler's arraignment.

Earlier this week, an amended complaint was filed charging Butler with murder. He now faces up to 28 years to life in state prison if convicted of all charges.

Butler was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, but the hearing was rescheduled for Friday morning.

Prosecutors allege Butler punched Sheron, causing the victim to collapse to the ground, then struck him several more times after Sheron had fallen. A bystander who attempted to intervene was also injured, according to police.

Escondido police said an alleged motive for the attack remains under investigation, including whether there may have been "a political component," though the department said it had not developed evidence to support that conclusion.

Investigators were also exploring whether Butler and Sheron had any prior relationship with one another.

Butler remains in custody without bail.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said in a statement, "The violent assault and murder of Kerry Sheron outside his own home has left his family and community shaken and grieving for the veteran's senseless loss of life. My office has filed a murder charge along with related charges against the perpetrator and will seek justice and accountability under the law while providing support for the victim's family. The investigation will continue to seek answers to the relevant aspects of this case."

A GoFundMe page created in support of Sheron's family describes him as "a proud U.S. Army veteran known in the community for proudly displaying American flags and patriotic decorations outside his home. His loss has devastated our family beyond words."

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