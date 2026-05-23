Escondido 'Trump House' owner in ICU after assault; suspect pleads not guilty

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) - A 69-year-old man known for his patriotic and pro-Trump display outside his Escondido home is fighting for his life in an ICU after being attacked outside the property Wednesday afternoon. The suspected attacker made his first court appearance Friday.

Kerry Sheron remains in critical condition following the assault outside his home on Buchanan Street, which is widely known in the neighborhood for its display of American flags and Trump flags covering the exterior. A bystander who attempted to intervene was also injured.

Escondido police say the suspect fled the scene and was arrested several blocks away. Thomas Caleb Butler, 32, was booked on attempted murder charges. Butler pleaded not guilty Friday afternoon to several charges, including attempted murder.

Police have not released a motive for the attack, though the home's prominent political display has raised questions about a possible political motivation.

Joseph, who says he became friends with Sheron and his wife through conversations while walking past the home, does not believe the attack was politically motivated. He says he knows Butler and describes him as a known transient with mental health issues.

"He lives where he can. A lot of randomly yelling in the air," Joseph said.

"It hurts. My heart goes out to his wife," Joseph said.

Sheron, a veteran, and Joseph bonded over their shared support for President Trump.

"This (display) is him. This is for his country. He loves his country," Joseph said.

Throughout the day Friday, a steady stream of well-wishers stopped by the home to pay their respects, some bringing balloons. Among them were Vicky and Paul Bartholomew, who made the trip from Oceanside despite not knowing Sheron personally.

"We just wanted to pay our respects and support our fellow patriot," Vicky Bartholomew said.

Political leaders also visited the home. Vista Mayor John Franklin and former County Republican Chair and neighbor Corey Gustafson were among those who stopped by.

"It strikes home when it is close to home," Gustafson said.

“It’s an absolute tragedy. This is one of our neighbors in North County, peacefully displaying signs, and viciously attacked," Franklin said.

Sheron had previously documented threats to his display. In March, he posted a TikTok video after his flags and banners were vandalized.

"I just feel compelled to come and pray for him, and hope he's going to be ok," Paul Bartholew said.

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