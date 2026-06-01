Widow of Escondido 'Trump House' owner says community is rallying around her after husband's death

ESCONDIDO (KGTV) — The wife of an Escondido veteran known for owning the so-called "Trump House" says her community has been rallying around her following her husband's death.

Kerry Sheron died May 24 after spending days in the ICU following an attack outside his Buchanan Street home on May 20. Thomas Caleb Butler, 32, was arrested in connection with the assault.

Sheron owned what became known as the Trump House, recognized for its flags and memorabilia supporting the president. Since his passing, the display has only grown, with Escondido residents bringing flowers and signs to the home.

His wife, Maria Garcia, spoke about her loss.

"I miss everything about him. Nobody, nobody understands how I feel, but I'm strong," Garcia said.

Friends gathered outside the home, waving Trump flags in Sheron's memory. Jim Gillie was among them.

"We're getting supporters from both sides of the aisle. We're not just getting all Trump supporters. We're getting a lot of various people from various faiths, various religious beliefs, various backgrounds," Gillie said.

Gillie said support has come from both locally and nationwide.

"There are people from all over the place that I've met hundreds of people in the last few days, um, from in state, out of state," Gillie said.

Escondido resident Andrew Cowan said friends of the family are also working to raise funds to repair the home's fence, which holds the flag display.

"The fence has a lot of meaning to a lot of people around here. It looks like it's in a bit of disrepair at the moment, so we're just trying to raise some funds to see if we can get it up to where it should be again," Cowan said.

Garcia said she is grateful for the outpouring of support.

"Thank you, all the community, for the support, because I don't know what I would do. I don't have my community, my friends, you know, and my other friends to stay with me in the morning and try to support me," Garcia said.

To donate to Sheron's family, click here.

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