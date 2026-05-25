Escondido 'Trump House' owner dies after assault

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — 69-year-old Kerry Sheron died on Monday, according to friends of the family, after he was attacked outside his Escondido home on Wednesday afternoon.

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Escondido police say the suspect fled the scene and was arrested several blocks away. Thomas Caleb Butler, 32, was booked on attempted murder charges.

Butler pleaded not guilty Friday afternoon to several charges, including attempted murder, and was scheduled to be back in court on June 3.

Sheron's home was known in the area for its display of American and Trump flags around the property.

It is unknown if the attack had a possible political motivation.