Family of 13-year-old boy killed in Escondido DUI crash given some closure after sentencing

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – A courtroom in Vista is the place where Junior Tapia’s family was able to get a sense of closure on Wednesday and speak their piece to the court.

“Our home is quiet. No baseball gear lying around, no laughter, no I love you, Mom. Just silence and that silence is my life sentence,” Norma Tapia, Junior’s mother, said during impact statements on Wednesday.

The closure came many days and nights after an unforgettable night on April 27th, 2024, in Escondido.

“I hope he learns how to listen. You know, when somebody tells you don't drink and drive, listen, because look at what happened,” Tapia said.

A San Diego County judge sentenced Alexander Tito Oroz to 12 years and 8 months in prison. Oroz pled guilty to the charges, including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, last month.

That night in 2024, he drove drunk and crashed into another car on North Broadway and Country Club Lane. Police said several people were injured, and Junior died as a result of the crash.

“Now you have to live with the consequences, but I forgive you, Alex. Because that is what Junior would want me to do,” Tapia said during her impact statement.

Others shared in their impact statements the impact Junior made on their lives, and others as well, as well as the promising future the teen had ahead of him, including his older sister, Ana Lopez.

“It felt OK, some sort of closure, like my mom said, because we're the ones that still have to live with the loss of my brother. It's just pain that's never going to be filled,” Ana Lopez, Junior’s sister, said.

Tapia was asked after the sentencing what she felt, saying she was able to forgive Oroz.

“I know my son is where there's love and peace, and I know he's happy for me that I forgave him. And my heart doesn't feel that tightness that I was feeling,” Tapia said.

It’s been nearly two years to the day since the Tapia family lost Junior, who had a big smile and loved baseball. Wednesday closed a chapter in their lives, but one they’ll live with forever.

“It's more, a little bit more closure that you know everything's done, but nothing's going to bring my son back. Um, it's not enough time. I'm the one living the life sentence,” Tapia said.