Man pleads guilty to Escondido DUI crash that killed 13-year-old boy

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A man who drove drunk and crashed into another vehicle in Escondido, killing a 13-year-old boy who was riding in his car, pleaded guilty Thursday to charges that include gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Alexander Tito Oroz, 22, is expected to be sentenced next month to 12 years and eight months in state prison for the April 27, 2024, crash that killed Rodrigo Tapia Jr.

Oroz's guilty plea was entered on the day his case was set to go to trial. Along with the manslaughter count, Oroz pleaded guilty to DUI causing injury and driving under the influence while under 21, as Oroz was 20 years old at the time of the fatal crash.

Police said the crash happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of North Broadway and Country Club Lane.

At Oroz's arraignment, Deputy District Attorney Min Yoon said Oroz's vehicle was traveling between 91 to 119 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone.

The victim, who was a student at Quantum Academy in Escondido, was siblings with Oroz's girlfriend. The boy's sister was also riding in Oroz's car and sustained injuries in the crash, according to family members.

