FALLBROOK (KGTV) — Residents at Crestview Hills Mobile Home Park in Fallbrook are mobilizing in a community group pushing back against rent increases, with some saying they expect two increases this year.

Pamela Brandenberger has lived at Crestview Hills Mobile Home Park in Fallbrook for the past five and a half years. She's on a fixed income and says she's about to get her second rent increase in December of this year.

"I moved here from Orange County because it was affordable," Brandenberger said. "I moved here so I could afford to live the rest of my life here and it's becoming increasingly difficult with the cost of everything else, not just the rent, but groceries, everything else is expensive. So getting that rent increase makes it doubly hard," Brandenberger said.

ABC 10News first reported on the rent increases in October. Now we're following through with the Crestview Hills residents, some of whom are pushing back against the management company.

WATCH HERE: Fallbrook senior residents say they face two rent increases this year following mobile home park sale

Fallbrook seniors face two rent hikes after mobile home park sale

Barbara Schor is a resident and the president of Save Our Spaces Fallbrook — or S-O-S Fallbrook. The group meets once a month.

"I'm like most of the people here, I, I came here to retire on a fixed income and just relax," Schor said.

"Now I'm gonna have 2 increases. Within months of each other, I got motivated and I felt that I wanted to help people," Schor said.

On the phone on Friday, a spokesperson for the property told ABC 10News rent increases are tied to property tax increases and a new sewer system. The management company did provide tenants with information about a subsidized rental program.

The spokesperson also emailed me a statement, which said:

"The rent increase at Crestview Estates is intended to offset two significant costs affecting the community. The first is the anticipated increase in property taxes due to the recent sale and the county’s reassessment of the property. The second is the cost of recently completed sewer infrastructure improvements."

He also said: "There is a rent subsidy program funded by ownership. It is intended to help residents who lived at Crestview Estates when we purchased the community stay in their homes if the recent rent increase creates a financial hardship for them.

A third party collects the applications and reviews financial information. The review is similar to that used in a Section 8 application.

The program has three levels of assistance for residents who qualify:

Basic subsidy. The resident pays up to $69 per month of the rent increase.



Super subsidy. The resident pays up to $39 per month of the rent increase.



Extraordinary hardship. Ownership may cover the full increase, leaving the resident’s monthly rent unchanged.

The purpose of the rent increase is to offset these costs without generating additional profit for ownership."

Schor hopes the group can help create change in her — and her neighbors' — situations.

"I'm scared. I'm worried. Because if we don't get control over these numbers. I won't be able to afford to live here and I don't have anywhere to go," Schor said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

