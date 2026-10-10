Fallbrook senior residents say they face two rent increases this year following mobile home park sale

FALLBROOK (KGTV) — Some senior residents of Crestview Hills Mobile Home Park in Fallbrook are facing two rent increases this year following the recent sale of the community.

Rita Burn, who moved into the park when she retired in 2017, received a letter informing her of a second rent increase tied to a property tax reassessment under the new owner.

Part of the letter reads:

"The recent sale of Crestview Hills will result in a substantial and near-term property tax reassessment, including supplemental property taxes payable by the new owner. And higher ongoing annual property taxes."

When Burn moved in, she paid $825 a month in rent. Still on a fixed income, her rent now stands at $1,600 a month — a figure that could go even higher with the second increase.

"I couldn't believe it. I mean, I had heard rumors. That it was gonna happen and then we got the letter," Burn said.

ABC 10news reached out to the management company, Cabrillo Management Corporation, by phone and email for comment on the reason for the rent increases. We have not heard back.

The management company did provide tenants with information about a subsidized rent program.

Burn and other residents are meeting Saturday, October 10, to discuss next steps.

"As a group, I think we wanna come up with a plan. Quite a few of us have written to our congressmen and officials to see if they can help in any way. We're hoping to get some legal advice," Burn said.

For now, Burn hopes she and her neighbors can afford to continue living in the community.

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