ESCONDIDO (KGTV) — A sculpture made in Escondido will soon be set up at the California Center for the Arts, part of a growing effort by local artists to make the city an arts hub.

Colin Jemmot was working in his Escondido workshop, sparks flying as he concentrated. He was welding parts to one of his sculptures.

One of his finished pieces is a hummingbird called "Weight of Levity," which he put together with artist MJ Brovold.

"We made it for an event that was earlier this past summer, and but it was a temporary install, and it's been displayed, I don't know, three places as temporary things," Brovold said.

"The aluminum is aircraft grade aluminum, so it's kind of a weathering aluminum, I guess you could say."

The California Center for the Arts will soon display the sculpture in December.

"I sort of pitched to Colin like, we're gonna do this. It's going to stand up by the nose, and I remember him being like, OK," Brovold said.

Jemmot and Brovold were recently approved for an arts grant with Escondido's Public Arts Commission. With the money, they're making a coyote sculpture for the Escondido Creek Trail.

Back in April, ABC 10News reported on the nearly $1 million investment in two major public arts projects — one along Grand Avenue and another at Creek Trail.

Both Jemmot and Brovold are excited to help add to the growing art scene in Escondido.

"Getting to have a sculpture in this place just feels like it's like the dream of feeling like we belong here and we're part of the community," Brovold said.

Jemmot said being part of the local arts scene is an honor.

"The idea that for the rest of my life, there's going to be a giant, pretty thing that we built that's, that's sitting there," Jemmot said.

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