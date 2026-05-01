Escondido hopes to become arts destination with plans for nearly $1 million in public art projects

ESCONDIDO (KGTV) — Escondido is investing nearly $1 million in two major public art projects — one along Grand Avenue and another at Creek Trail — as city leaders push to establish the city as a regional arts destination.

Carol Rogers, chair of the Escondido Public Art Commission, said the effort builds on a history of public art in the city, including Queen Califia's Magical Circle.

"Art is in our bones here in Escondido. We have always invested in art," Rogers said.

Rogers said the goal now is to raise the city's profile beyond its borders.

"Most locals know, but we're working now to make sure that we are known in North County as a destination and in San Diego County itself."

Five sculptures will be placed in various locations throughout the city, including at the roundabout at Broadway and Grand Avenue. Rogers said the community will have a direct role in shaping the Grand Avenue sculptures.

"The theme for this sculpture is authentically Escondido, and we believe that the only way that we can be authentic is if the voices of the community are heard. It has to be specifically designed for this space, for the soil, for the climate, for all of the environment that it is expected to live in for many, many years."

Rogers said the impact of the art will go beyond aesthetics.

"It lifts people's spirits. It makes them happy. There's just no question it's gonna be wonderful," Rogers said.

Elizabeth Laul Healey, a local sculptor whose work has been showcased in Escondido, said the new public art will benefit the entire community.

"It will increase tourism, which will help the local economy," Healey said.

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