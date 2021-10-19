Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Navy probe finds major failures in fire that destroyed USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego

items.[0].image.alt
U.S. Navy
200712-N-UX839-017 CORONADO, Calif. (July 12, 2020) Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department boats combat a fire on board USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) at Naval Base San Diego, July 12. On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. Local, base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. USS Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. John J. Mike/Released)
USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire
Posted at 10:36 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 13:46:08-04

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A Navy report has concluded there were sweeping failures by commanders, crew members and others that fueled the July 2020 arson fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard.

The report, obtained by The Associated Press, called the massive five-day blaze preventable and unacceptable. A sailor has been charged with setting the fire, but the report lists three dozen officers and sailors whose failings either directly led to the ship's loss or contributed to it.

The findings detailed widespread lapses in training, coordination, communication, fire preparedness, equipment maintenance and overall command and control.

RELATED COVERAGE:

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINEE TODAY!