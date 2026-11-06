Mira Mesa's Maddox Park to finally open Nov. 11, nearly 5 years after construction began

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Mira Mesa's long-awaited Maddox Park will open Nov. 11, nearly five years after the city broke ground on the project in 2022.

The park features a new dog park, playground, and bathrooms. The city originally promised the project would be finished in 2024.

Lawsuits, supply chain delays and a change in contractors pushed the timeline back, according to the city.

The delays frustrated parents and community members. As recently as June, a contractor said the project would be finished within 30 days.

The neighboring Salk Park, which was built at the same time as Maddox Park, is not yet ready to open.

ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons has reported extensively about the frustration from the community, the continued delays, and even got a tour of the nearly completed park in June of 2026. At the time, the contractor told him it would be ready to open within 30 days.

In a statement, the city said of Salk Park, "The contractor is working to improve the soil condition of the grass area to meet contract requirements. Soil testing is expected later this month and will provide a clearer timeline for completion and opening."

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