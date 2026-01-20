New Mira Mesa park shows progress despite being nearly 2 years overdue

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A long-awaited park in Mira Mesa is finally showing signs of progress, though it remains nearly two years behind schedule.

Salk Park broke ground in 2022 with an original opening date of February 2024. Now, the City of San Diego says the park is 90% complete with a new projected opening date of spring 2026.

Kevin Yu has children who attend Salk Elementary. He's been waiting for the park to open since the groundbreaking. Yu has become more involved in the community, joining the planning board and attending meetings, but remains frustrated with the delays.

"It's just a bit frustrating. Nothing is getting done, still," Yu said. "I'm not sure what else to do. I've literally done everything I could."

Multiple design challenges caused delays

A city spokesperson said the primary delays stem from shade structure issues at the dog park and Maddox Park that required a full redesign due to third-party legal questions raised after the contract was awarded.

Since this is a joint-use facility with Salk Elementary School, the redesign had to undergo District State Architect review and approval before fabrication could begin.

The city also had to address design constraints involving shade structure posts to ensure they did not conflict with existing underground utilities.

Additionally, elevation issues at the comfort station required redesign work to ensure the project meets all Americans with Disability Act requirements. These changes also required District State Architect review and approval before moving forward. The spokesperson said those issues have been addressed and are complete.

Recent visits to the construction site show tangible progress. The dog park area has advanced significantly since last year. Rebar and support poles for shade structures were delivered to the site in mid-January. The comfort station and bathrooms, which were just a wooden frame a year ago, now show substantial construction progress.

Construction workers on site told ABC 10News anchor Jared Aarons that the legal issues have been cleared up, allowing them to accelerate the work. One worker indicated the site will look completely different within a month.

City acknowledges community frustration

When asked about community skepticism regarding the new completion timeline, the city spokesperson acknowledged the concerns.

"As part of our standard process for all Capital Improvements Program projects, we invest extensive time and energy into the planning and design of each project prior to putting it out for bid," the spokesperson said. "Unfortunately, when construction actually begins, unforeseen challenges sometimes arise that can disrupt even the best-laid plans. We understand the community's concerns about the delays and changing timeline, and we are doing our best to bring this project to completion as quickly as possible."

The city noted that while Salk Park has only progressed from 80-85% to 90% complete since last February, other area projects like Mira Mesa Community Park have seen significant progress. The spokesperson said every project has unique plans and potential challenges that can't be compared to one another, including scope of work, location, budget, environmental concerns, and unforeseen hurdles.

Potential partial reopening under consideration

The city is exploring options to safely reopen the dog park while the remaining construction components are completed, though no plans have been finalized.

"We are always looking at different options to reopen any closed assets to the community as soon as possible," the spokesperson said.

SDUSD remains supportive

The city said it remains in constant communication with Salk Elementary and San Diego Unified School District as they work through construction challenges. Construction activities have not interfered with day-to-day operations, and the city has adjusted work as needed to support the school's schedule and maintain student and staff safety.

"While construction delays are always unfortunate, when this project is complete, we believe it will be a valuable long-term investment for both the school and the surrounding neighborhood," a district spokesperson said. "We remain supportive of the project and look forward to it being completed so students and the community can fully benefit from the new facilities."

Despite years of delays and broken promises, Yu maintains cautious optimism about the spring opening date.

"It's slowly coming along," Yu said. "I'm hoping at least spring. I'm not hoping for anything sooner because it's already two years over."

