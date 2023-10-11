Larry Millete's trial pushed back until next summer

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - The family of Maya Millete will have to wait even longer for her husband to stand trial as he's charged with murder in connection to her disappearance.

A judge granted Larry Millete's request for new defense attorneys Tuesday afternoon. His original attorney, Bonita Martinez, wanted off the case. She complained Larry wasn't paying her.

Colby Ryan and Liann Sabatani with San Diego's Virtus Law Group, LLP are representing Millete now. They declined talking to the media Tuesday.

The high-profile case was supposed to go to trial in January, and now it's pushed back until Aug. 26.

The case had already been pushed back numerous times. Maya Millete's family says this is yet another devastating setback.

"Our family has been in this nightmare for almost three years, so it's really heartbreaking," said Maya's sister Maricris Drouaillet.

Maya has not been seen since Jan. 7, 2021. Prosecutors say Larry killed his wife because she wanted a divorce. Her family and the community have participated in countless searches across California, but Maya still hasn't been found.

Larry has pleaded not guilty. During the preliminary hearing, Larry's previous defense attorney told the court Maya was having an affair and took off on her own. Her family says she would never have left her three young children.

The district attorney says there is no evidence that Maya is alive.

Her family hasn't given up hope of finding her body.