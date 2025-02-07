Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kettner and Vine scapped: San Diego Mayor Gloria abandons mega shelter proposal, pivots to other sites

Kettner and Vine shelter empty
ABC 10News
Neighbors' complaints centered around the sheer size of the shelter in their neighborhood and what the city agreed to pay for this site.
Kettner and Vine shelter empty
kettner_vine_shelter_interior.jpg
kettner_vine_shelter_interior2.jpg
homeless shelter.jpg
Posted
and last updated

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Following months of discussions with the property owner and the City Council, Mayor Todd Gloria Friday announced the proposed homeless shelter in Middletown was no longer realistic.

"After a year of negotiations and multiple hearings, we have come to the conclusion that the proposed homeless shelter campus at Kettner (Boulevard) and Vine (Street) can no longer advance," he said. "As a result, we will present alternative solutions to the City Council on Feb. 10.

"These include one privately owned property on Second Avenue that would require lease negotiations and two city-owned properties the Old Central Library and the City Operations Building."

The ambitious project to convert a 65,000-square-foot commercial building to a shelter providing on-site security, meals, housing navigation and case management services and space for 1,000 beds was met with skepticism.

Gloria came to a tentative 30-year lease deal with the landlord in July of last year, at a cost of $1.95 per square foot with annual 3.5% rent increases and an estimated $12.5 million in facility maintenance costs over the term.

However, the city's Independent Budget Analyst -- an independent office intended to review and publish reports on the mayor's budget moves -- advised the council to proceed with caution, warning that the deal could lead to another costly real estate misstep such as 101 Ash Street.

The IBA acknowledged the need for shelter space but warned that the lease was above market rate and would cost San Diego $72 million over 30 years.

"The proposal represents an opportunity to change the city's current approach to shelter by pursuing permanent emergency shelter and potentially provide needed replacement and new shelter beds," the IBA report reads. "However, the proposal also comes with an above market rate lease, as well as significant upfront and ongoing costs associated with rent, lease operating, tenant improvement and program operating costs."

With a looming budget deficit and the quoted rate, the council balked, delaying any agreement until Gloria's pivot on Friday.

"While I continue to believe the proposed shelter at Kettner and Vine was the best and most cost-effective option for a permanent shelter program, I remain firm in my commitment to expand shelter," Gloria said. "Getting people off the streets and out of the riverbed and canyons is not optional. That is why we are continuing to push forward with real solutions, identifying new sites and taking the necessary action to bring more people indoors."

RELATED COVERAGE
Mayor Gloria calls for action on all levels to tackle homelessness Mayor's office withholding public records surrounding SD mega shelter plan 1,000-bed shelter at Kettner and Vine: Mayor and community response Protests continue as Kettner and Vine Mega Shelter decision draws near City council tables discussion on Kettner & Vine shelter as neighbors pushback Mayor Gloria blasts independent budget analyst's report of homeless mega shelter Report: Mayor Gloria's homeless shelter could cost $30-plus million annually San Diego in negotiations over largest-ever homeless shelter San Diego residents oppose mayor Gloria's 1,000-bed homeless shelter proposal Local residents, activist oppose Mayor Gloria's homeless shelter plan Homeless advocates, non-profits weigh in on proposed 1,000-bed homeless shelter Gloria announces plan to convert warehouse into 1,000-bed homeless shelter

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!