Months of protesting continue as Kettner and Vine Mega Shelter decision draws near

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Homelessness is a decades-old issue in California, and Midtown is no exception to this.

“I know we have a lot of people to speak up about the shelter, but the shelter- it seems to be an insane idea,” said Joe Maak, a Mission Hills resident.

It was Maak’s first time at a Kettner and Vine protest.

“I just jumped on the bike and took the opportunity because I have some spare time right now,” said Maak.

But Maak has been following the controversy for months. So have many of those at Tuesday’s rally.

“...I'm sure they [the city] cleaned up many [encampments], but the issue is that they [the encampments] are returning, right? So what's, where do they go?” said Patricia Fillet, an Old Town resident.

That's a question most of these people have about the thousand-bed shelter.

The site on Kettner Boulevard and Vine Street would provide on-site security, meals, and housing navigation, but some say 1000 spots would mean too many people in one place.

“This seems to be like an awful idea of warehousing people. Where are we? This is not a humane society; I think it's wrong. You need to speak up, and that's why I'm here,” said Maak.

Mayor Todd Gloria has told ABC 10News in the past quote:

"Substantially increasing our shelter capacity will have an immediate impact as we work on the other aspects of our comprehensive approach to ending homelessness.”

Another city council discussion is set for early September. Maak says he plans to be there and at more rallies like this in the future.

“We need a different solution. The solution is not this,” said Maak.

