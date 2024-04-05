Homeless advocates, non-profits weigh in on proposed 1,000-bed homeless shelter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thursday, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria unveiled a plan to transform a massive, vacant warehouse into a long-term homeless shelter.

The property is located on the corner of Kettner Blvd. and Vine St. in Middletown.

If approved, the nearly 65,000 square-foot space would become the city's largest shelter with 1,000 beds.

Organizations that help people experiencing homelessness applaud the mayor's idea.

"We're thrilled, absolutely thrilled," said Donnie Dee, the President and CEO of the San Diego Rescue Mission

"I think it's absolutely critical that we have these shelter beds," said Deacon Jim Vargas, the President and CEO of Father Joe's Villages.

The shelter would provide meals and case management services.

It'll also have showers, dining and recreation areas.

"I really think that's the type of facility that it's going to take to walk somebody out of the darkness of homelessness," Dee said.

Dee said shelters, including the organization's, are usually near or at capacity.

"So if someone is living on the streets and wants to be inside, doesn't want to be homeless, we just don't have a place to put them," Dee said.

The types of services the shelter will offer haven't been released yet.

But Vargas said it's important to have programs that will help keep people off the streets.

"We need to make sure that we're addressing substance use disorder, that we are addressing mental health challenges," Vargas said.

However, some people are concerned about the project.

"The decision to move forward with this project, which has been in the works for some time behind closed doors and without public discussion or community input, is alarming," said mayoral candidate Larry Turner in a statement.

Still, organizations said the bold plan is what San Diego needs and hope it'll be another tool in helping fight the homelessness crisis.

"We got to do some things differently. The need has never been greater," Dee said.

The city council has to approve the project. They'll consider it on April 18.

