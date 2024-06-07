San Diego residents oppose mayor Gloria's 1,000-bed homeless shelter proposal

On Friday, the San Diego City Council reviewed Mayor Todd Gloria's proposed budget for 2025, which includes a $200 million request to address housing and homelessness in the city.

His projects include building a safe parking lot near the San Diego International Airport, known as "The H Barracks" site, and a 1,000-bed shelter at the intersection of Kettner Boulevard and Vine Street.

Shane Harris, president of the Peoples Association of Justice Advocates, held a press conference Friday with residents opposing the proposal. They called for a 60-day pause on lease discussions for the building at Kettner and Vine. During this pause, they requested the City host public forums in all nine districts to gather community input.

"I am not opposed to a shelter, but I am opposed to the lack of a collaborative approach," Harris said.

In his news release, Harris questioned why Mayor Gloria wanted a 35-year lease for the shelter when the standard is five years.

Harris also raised concerns about the costs, which would require $2.45 per square foot compared to the average rate of $1.50 per square foot.

Residents voiced their concerns at the press conference, saying that this shelter would be unfair to taxpayers in the City of San Diego and the County.

"Who's going to pay for this? Kensington, Miramar, Clairemont, you're going to pay for this, not just us," said Dan Mullen, a Middletown resident.

Patty Brooks, a Mission Beach resident and member of the Chamber of Commerce, said, "When you're a small business owner, you're going to be impacted by this coming into your community."

"I cannot fathom how these politicians think putting 1,000 people in this sardine can is humane," said another Middletown resident, Ed Moore.

Paul Krueger, a Talmadge resident, said he opposed the mega-shelter because of the lack of community input and the location.

"They're going to head up the hill and they're going to get hit by a car," Krueger said. "That's a very dangerous intersection. The cars are going too fast. There will be accidents, injuries, and deaths."

Mayor Todd Gloria's office sent the following statement as a response:

All City leases go through a robust public vetting process, including committee and City Council hearings, and this one is no different. In addition, input on plans for the facility will be sought from the community and shared as they develop. Rachel Laing, Spokesperson for Mayor Todd Gloria's Office

Another City Council closed session will be held on Monday to discuss the 1,000-bed shelter.

he statement also clarified that an agreement for the shelter had not yet been finalized. Last month, after claims talks had stalled, Mayor Gloria said negotiations are still on track.