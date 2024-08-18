Grieving mother founds nonprofit in memory of El Cajon dentist

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — I met Hilda Harouni in her downtown apartment, which was once a few blocks from her son Benjamin's home.

“The best way to continue his legacy was to give something back and do something positive,” Harouni said.

She’s trying to move forward, but her grief is evident: black clothing - a tradition for Persian families in mourning - hangs in the corner, letters of support from friends and strangers are strung together, and a large poster of Benjamin, smiling softly, sits nearby.

“To be honest, it’s getting harder,” Harouni said. “Everybody has their own lives. Their lives go on, but you’re stuck with the same pain, and the pain gets deeper because now you really know it’s for real. He’s not coming back.”

In March, Benjamin was shot and killed while working at Smile Plus Dentistry in El Cajon. El Cajon police say the gunman was a disgruntled patient named Mohammed Abdulkareem.

I had seen that poster of Benjamin before, at his vigil service, where I met his youngest brother, Jacob.

“I promise you I’ll dedicate my life to bringing peace to this world,” Jacob Harouni said.

Since then, the Harounis have stayed true to that promise. They recently launched a nonprofit called Hearts Over Hate in Benjamin’s honor. The organization will offer mental health services to families dealing with sudden loss.

“This is something I believe the system fails to provide for families in trouble like ours,” Hilda said.

They hope to contract a therapist to offer immediate support to families and guide them through the process without financial burden. Hilda says they are working with the district attorney and Jewish Family Services of San Diego to connect with people who need help.

“I think having a purpose is the only way we can move forward,” Hilda said.

A judge recently ruled that Abdulkareem was mentally unfit to stand trial. His next hearing is set for August 26.

If you'd like to donate to Hearts over Hate, here is a link to their website.