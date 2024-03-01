Neighboring business reacts to deadly shooting at El Cajon dental office

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — A day after a shooting at an El Cajon dental office left a man dead and two others injured, a manager of a neighboring facility spoke to ABC 10News about the aftermath of the tragedy.

Next to the Smile Plus Dentistry & Orthodontics office on Magnolia Avenue is the Magnolia Adult Day Health Care Center.

Zaid Ferman, the center’s operations manager, said it was closed for the day as law enforcement forensic laboratories were on scene.

He told ABC 10News he considers his business neighbor his friend and he was worried if he was hurt in Thursday's shooting.

RELATED: Suspect in deadly El Cajon shooting arrested after manhunt

"I hope I will see him at the end of the day," Ferman said. "We are very sad about our neighbor and we are not happy about what happened."

Ferman said he's hearing a lot of different information, but all he wants to know is if his friend is alive and OK.

In the meantime, as the operations manager, Ferman is trying to console his patients who cannot stay for the day, since El Cajon Police closed it for investigation.

"They can't be alone," Ferman said. "We are afraid about them, afraid about the business."

Ferman had to escort Kamal Israel out, one of his patients. Israel was crying because the center is his home away from home. He said his driver wouldn't come and pick him up to drop him off at the center Friday. He later learned from Facebook why that was.