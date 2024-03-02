Reactions to the death of dentist from a shooting in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Tragedy unfolded for the loved ones of Benjamin Harouni in El Cajon on Thursday afternoon.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office released Friday the 28-year-old was the man who was shot and killed in a triple shooting at this dental office.

“It’s a tragedy. I mean, he was a kid. He was a dentist. He just wanted to help people. He took the Hippocratic oath.” Miri Kornfeld said.

Kornfeld met Harouni in 2012 when he was a part of an internship program for an international non-profit.

Kornfeld told ABC 10News that she couldn't recall the last time she spoke to Harouni, but back then, he was a sweet and smart kid whom many gravitated towards.

“As a member of the community, there’s nothing that I can say that will bring this person back or heal the victims, the other two victims,” Pearl Koven, who works in El Cajon, said.

Koven was pulled to the dental office after the shooting.

She told ABC 10News she didn’t know the victims but put up this sign on the doors of the office, sending love and support to the family and those hurt by the bullets from the suspect.

“I think it’s very important to show a support of peace and love and just show up for our community members when something like this happens,” Koven said.

The website for the SmilePlus dentist office in El Cajon said Harouni earned his undergrad at USC before getting a doctorate in dental surgery from the University of the Pacific.

“Family was very important to him, so it’s no wonder that he followed [in] his parents’ footsteps and became a dentist like them,” Kornfeld said.

El Cajon Police are still looking into the exact motive for what led to the shooting.

Investigators said it’s believed the suspect was a disgruntled former customer and patient of the office.

“The fact that anyone can walk up and can walk into a place of business and kill another person is extremely….it’s just hard to fathom,” Koven said.

“He’s goal was to help people. And this is how his kindness was repaid. It’s repulsive,” Kornfeld said.

