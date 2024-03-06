'He was full of love': Parents of dentist killed in El Cajon shooting honor son's legacy

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — An allegedly disgruntled former patient of an El Cajon dental clinic accused of bursting into the office last week and shooting three employees, including a young dentist who died, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and attempted murder charges.

The suspect, 29-year-old Mohammed Abdulkareem, is accused of gunning down dentist Benjamin Harouni, 28, and two other employees of Smile Plus Dentistry & Orthodontics last Thursday.

Prosecutors said Abdulkareem fired at least 23 rounds. He faces life in prison if convicted on all charges.

ABC 10News reporter Madison Weil spoke with the heartbroken parents of Harouni — hoping for justice for their son.

“It’s been hell…I cannot stop thinking about him,” said Jack Harouni, Benjamin’s father. “I can’t stop dreaming about him walking through the door and giving me a hug.”

Loved ones describe Benjamin as a kind, intelligent young dentist with a passion for helping underserved communities.

“He always wanted to help others. His passion was that. He always wanted love. He was full of love,” said his father.

“Everybody loved him … from school administration to teachers," said Hilda Harouni, Benjamin's mother. "You have to see the emails I’m getting. His 3rd grade teacher was at the funeral."

Benjamin is the oldest of three sons in their family. He graduated from University of Southern California and the Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry at the University of the Pacific. He worked alongside his dad at Smile Plus Dentistry.

“He was my son … He was my friend and my partner. I have lost three people in one. I don’t know how I can recover,” said his father. “To be taken down at this place where he was doing good ... is just an atrocity.”

Benjamin’s parents say he stood for peace and love in the community — and they plan to carry on his legacy.

“That hole in my heart will never be filled. But I don’t wish this pain … not even on his killer’s mother. I don’t wish it on her," said Benjamin's mother.

While police said based on their initial investigation into Thursday’s shooting, they do not believe this was a racially or religiously motivated act.

Prosecutors on Tuesday said it’s something they will continue to investigate thoroughly.

Benjamin’s parents said they’re trusting the justice system to do its job. And in the meantime, if there’s one thing that the community can do to honor their son, it would be to do something kind — just like Benjamin would.

“He was big on paying it forward. Do something for someone else. So I think if everyone practices that, there is hope," said Jack Harouni.

The family has made a GoFundMe page to help start a foundation in Benjamin’s honor with the goal of “supporting families affected by violent crimes, offering them much-needed counseling and support, particularly for those who lack the resources to access these services.”

