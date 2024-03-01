One dead, shooter on the loose following El Cajon shooting

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — One person was killed and two others injured following a shooting in El Cajon Thursday night.

According to El Cajon Police, the shooting happened on the 400 block of North Magnolia.

The suspect has been identified as Mohammed Abdulkareem, 29. "He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him call 911," police said.

“We are searching for a light skinned male, 20-30 years old wearing all black clothing. The suspect fled the scene in a white U-haul pickup truck with AZ Plate AM14894, last seen northbound on N Mollison.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 619-573-3311.

