Friends gather for vigil for teen killed at National City Halloween party

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Dozens gathered Monday night for an emotional vigil for a teen girl shot and killed in National City at a Halloween party in late October.

An 18-year-old boy was also killed at the same Oct. 28 party and the shooter is still on the loose.

The vigil was at Bonita Vista High school where 16-year-old Gillian Aguilar went to school. Her mom, Diana Del Valle, said being with her daughter’s classmates and friends is comforting as she processes her loss.

The teen’s friends left candles, flowers, and messages for Gillian, remembering her for how she lived. Her friends say she loved thrifting, was a fashionista, and always cared for those around her.

Gillian’s mom says her daughter went to a party the night of the shooting and later took an Uber to a second party in National City, where she was fatally shot.

“She didn't know that side of town, she knew better. Why did I let her go? I should have never let her go to any party,” says Del Valle.

Del Valle says she questions why her daughter ended up at a party other than the one she'd given her permission to attend but said it should be a wake-up call for other parents to keep a close eye on their kids.

Sadly, Gillian's older sister was also shot and killed in Bonita, back in 2020.

“It’s important for us to start something and protect our kids so they are safe out in the streets and they could go to a party, and they could enjoy theirs lives,” says Del Valle.

Gillian’s mom, dad, and friends are hoping someone will come forward with information on the shooter so their family can get justice, and closure.

The family does have a Go Fund Me page to help with funeral expenses. If you’d like to donate, click here.