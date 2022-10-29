18-year-old man, teen shot dead in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – National City police are investigating a shooting in National City that left an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl dead Friday night.

Police received several calls regarding shots fired and two people down on East 17th Street at about 11:35 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the victims and rushed them to trauma hospitals where they died.

The victims have been identified but will not be released until their families are notified, police said. NCPD detectives are investigating the shooting and say there were dozens of people who witnessed the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call the National City Police Department Investigations Division at 619-336-4457 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.