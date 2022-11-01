Memorial continues to grow for teens killed in National City

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — National City Police continue to investigate after two teens were gunned down late Saturday night on 17th Street.

The two victims were identified as an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl.

The Sweetwater Union High School District confirmed the 18-year-old was enrolled at Sweetwater High School at some point during his high school career, while the 16-year-old girl was enrolled at Bonita Vista High School at the time of the shooting.

The district said counselors are on-site at both schools comforting those impacted.

Inside the 16-year-old's high school a memorial is set up on the wall of the campus for classmates to leave messages.

Outside the campus, a memorial continues to grow for both the victims.

One man, who did not want to be identified, walked by the memorial to pay his respects after hearing the tragedy unfold.

"All I heard was like screaming and crying - guys and girls," recalled a witness who did not feel comfortable being on camera. "I was just in my kitchen. I was like right there and all of a sudden I hear like two gunshots and then just glass breaking and as soon as I saw everyone. I saw someone dragging the body."

He said he was crying when he found out what happened.

"I was saying, 'no. No. No.' I felt their pain," said the witness. "I'm traumatized."

He said he knew the 18-year-old man killed.

"He seemed like a pretty good guy- always there for his homies," said the witness.

Investigators were seen searching for evidence a the scene Monday morning.

Investigators were seen searching for evidence a the scene Monday morning.

Anyone with information is urged to call the National City Police Department Investigations Division at 619-336-4457 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.