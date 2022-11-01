Police ID teens who were fatally shot in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – National City Police identified the two teens who were gunned down late Friday night on 17th Street.

The victims were identified as 18-year-old Edwin Barrera of National City and 16-year-old Gillian Aguilera of Bonita.

Police received several calls regarding shots fired and two people down on East 17th Street at about 11:35 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the victims and rushed them to trauma hospitals where they died.

NCPD said detectives are actively investigating the incident and say the motives and events that led to the shooting are still unknown. Detectives have learned that several people witnessed the shooting.

Anyone who has information or videos related to the incident is encouraged to contact the National City Police Department Investigations Division at 619-336-4457. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.