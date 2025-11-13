Former ABC White House correspondent & KGTV Team 10 investigator Jim Avila dies

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Jim Avila, a former Team 10 investigator and longtime ABC News senior correspondent, has died at the age of 69.

ABC News announced Avila's death Thursday morning, saying he succumbed to a long illness.

During his storied, 50-year broadcasting career, Avila specialized in politics, justice, law and consumer investigations. He was ABC's Senior White House Correspondent during President Barack Obama's second term.

The highlight of his time covering the White House was breaking the news that the U.S. was reopening diplomatic relations with Cuba.

While in the Senior Law and Justice Correspondent role, he covered nearly every major trial for ABC, including OJ Simpson's, Michael Jackson's, Scott Peterson's, and many more. His reporting was also prominently featured on many episodes of 20/20.

After a brief retirement, Avila joined KGTV as Team 10's Senior Investigative Reporter in Nov. 2023, tapping into his experience covering national politics to embrace his government watchdog role at the local level. Some of his top stories included his series on the dangers of marijuana, the predatory offers on Southcrest residents' flood-damaged homes and sharing a peek into his family's immigrant journey as part of Scripps News' 48 Hours on the Border special.

"Jim was the consummate professional. Journalism was his calling. He was a strong advocate for truth, honor and transparency in journalism," Leon Clark, the general manager of KGTV, said. "He believed it was his duty, his right, his obligation to fight for those he felt weren’t being heard. It was my honor and privilege to work with him and a true blessing to call him my friend. He will be missed."

"Jim was more than just an outstanding journalist. He was a mentor to others in our newsroom. He spent quality time with our people because he wanted to make them better," Sarah Cowan, KGTV's news director, said. "He was generous with his experience, wisdom, and humor. He loved the ability to make an impact in the community, and we loved having him as part of our team."

"We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, including his three children, Jamie, Jenny, and Evan, and we thank him for his many contributions and unwavering commitment to seeking out the truth," the president of ABC News said in a statement to colleagues.

Below, you'll find Avila's investigative stories during his time at ABC 10News.