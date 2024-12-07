Commission on Police Practices discusses use of K-9s

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Over the years, police dogs have kept officers out of harm's way, helped subdue dangerous suspects, and, on the downside, cost the City of San Diego huge settlements. ABC 10News has been covering questions over the use of police dogs for years.

We follow through as the Commission on Police Practices takes a hard look at the issue.

Senior investigative reporter Jim Avila reported live from Balboa Park, where police made their case for using them.

The commission began its investigation into the use of police dogs Wednesday night. Although the animals are used to subdue suspects, they've also sent innocent people to the hospital.

They are trained in a 10-week course to subdue a fleeing, resisting, dangerous suspect. Police dogs are put in danger, so their companion officers are not.

But sometimes, they are deployed under questionable circumstances, as in a case from October, which is still under review.

A domestic violence suspect, who was never charged with a crime, sat on a wall instead of the ground. Bean bags were deployed, and then the dog. Six weeks later, the construction worker still can’t return to work, according to his attorney.

“Now he has issues with using his left arm and with weight bearing on his leg, where he was shot with the bean bag. The dog would not let go, even under command," says civil rights attorney Dante Pride.

And back in 2017, another K-9 ignored commands and even the efforts of two police officers to pull him off a suspect with mental health issues.

"They've been training for years for this one second, and it's their moment, and so they don't wanna let go," Pride says.

The San Diego Police Department, which has paid out hundreds of thousands of dollars in settlements because of police dogs gone rogue, still defends their use.

Former police chief David Nisleit argued in 2023 K-9s are among the best de-escalation tools for police.

“Our police K-9s are one of our best, if not our best, de-escalation tools. San Diego police position has been... It's simple: Just comply, and you won't be confronted with a vicious dog," Nisleit said at the time. "Don't be involved in a violent felony, and two - if you're contacted by a police officer who happens to have a dog… They're going to give you orders. Comply with those orders, and a dog will not be released."

Pride disagrees.

"I totally wholeheartedly disagree, especially when the dog is deployed in situations where the suspect is not running, is not a threat to any officer, and maybe just there, maybe not complying specifically, but not a threat," Pride says.

The presentation by the police department on Wednesday was not well received by members of the commission and audience, who say they are concerned about the use of police dogs in the community.