San Diego County Registrar of Voters gives inside look into election process

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After a vandal reportedly set fire to ballot drop boxes in Vancouver, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, ABC 10News wanted to examine the measures taken locally to protect votes.

In both cases, the registrars say only a small number of votes were lost, and those who used those boxes were advised to contact the registrar so they could vote again.

San Diego uses similar drop boxes without incident.

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters says the drop boxes here are made from high-grade, heavy gauge steel, which is able to resist very high temperatures and is a fire suppressant. The boxes are sealed tightly, which limits the amount of oxygen inside that could sustain a fire

Once the ballots are gathered, the registrar tells us the counting process is completely transparent and open for inspection by the public, but we did it for you.

There have been no complaints of illegal voting so far in San Diego, and the registrar says her office has not suffered any of the threats other registrars around the country have seen.

Watch the video in the player at the top of the page for an inside look into the registrar's process for counting votes.