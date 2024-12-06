Newsom takes aim at Trump's proposed tariff during border press conference

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom took aim at President-Elect Donald Trump during a press conference along the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday, calling Trump's proposed tariffs a betrayal of American consumers.

This is Newsom's second visit to the southern border in recent months.

As ABC 10News reported, Newsom was just here in October to get a closer look at the sewage crisis that's plagued thousands of residents for months.

Thursday, he was back in Otay Mesa to focus on border security and commerce.

With the border wall behind him, Newsom attacked Trump's threatened tariffs against Mexico, calling them a 25% tax increase on goods from avocados to cars and a threat to the $33 billion in trade from Mexico to the U.S.

Mexico is America's largest trading partner.

"You are being betrayed by these policies," the governor said. "The impact exists now. Even before these tariffs have been imposed... No state more impacted by that. No region more impacted by that. Small businesses that will lose customers — jobs that will be lost. The inflationary impacts on every single one of you... The cost of food — that will go up."

Newsom was also on the offensive about threats to deport undocumented migrants, predicting severe damage to agriculture and the housing market.

"When you look at farm workers, the last estimate: roughly half are undocumented. Close to 90% have been in this state for years and years and years. They're not going back and forth," the governor said. "Close to 60% have kids. The impacts of mass deportation on the cost of food in this state and this nation are off the charts. This is serious business."

But Newsom said he recognizes elections have consequences, and he will extend an open hand, not a fist, to Trump on immigration cooperation, but will not allow the California National Guard to be used for enforcement with ICE.

"Don't fear that the expansion of the National Guard is inconsistent with the past practices and policies," Newsom said.

A spokesperson for the Trump-Vance transition team sent the following statement to ABC 10News:

“President Trump has promised tariff policies that protect the American manufacturers and working men and women from the unfair practices of foreign companies and foreign markets. As he did in his first term, he will implement economic and trade policies to make life affordable and more prosperous for our nation.

"Californians showed up for President Trump in historic numbers because they cannot afford another four years of Gavin Newsom’s dangerously liberal agenda—high taxes, unaffordable housing costs, and an invasion of illegal immigrants from our wide-open border. Newsom will try to Trump-proof California from an America First agenda, but President Trump will deliver on his promise to Make America Great Again for ALL Americans in states both red and blue.”