Feds: Boosie Badazz spotted with gun on Instagram in San Diego neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Recent federal court documents reveal that Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz was seen on an Instagram in a San Diego neighborhood with a firearm, which lead to his arrest by ATF agents outside a courtroom last week.

Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., 40, appeared in a San Diego court on Wednesday, June 14, to face Judge Devaney. He had pleaded not guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The gun charge was dropped by the state, and immediately after its dismissal, the Baton Rouge rapper was arrested by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) agents outside the courtroom.

The ATF filed a federal complaint with the United States District Court claiming that Hatch was carrying a Glock-19 pistol during a music video shoot with gang members on May 6, which was also broadcasted on Instagram Live.

The probable cause statement, signed by ATP Special Agent Amanda Renteria and U.S. Magistrate Judge, starts by saying:

“On or about May 6, 2023, within the Southern District of California, defendant TORRENCE HATCH, and knowing his status as a convicted felon, that is, a person having been previously convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year, did knowingly possess a firearm that traveled in and affected interstate commerce, to wit: a Glock 19 pistol bearing serial number BXPZ813 loaded with ten 9-millimeter caliber rounds of ammunition, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 922(g)(1).”

According to the federal complaint, an officer from the San Diego Police Department conducted an undercover investigation on Instagram and gathered evidence. During this investigation, the officer said they witnessed Hatch and a verified member of the Neighborhood Crip gang, who goes by the username “kp2_marketmade,” going live and filming a music video in the area between 49th Street and Guymon Street.

Images in the court document show Hatch, wearing red pants and a white shirt, having a black handgun tucked in the back waistband of his pants.

In the complaint, additional information is provided regarding Hatch's arrest while he was a passenger in a Mercedes SUV during a traffic stop on Market Street in the Chollas View area.

Officers recovered an HS Produkt Hellcat handgun and a Glock 19 inside the vehicle.

Federal agents have determined that the Glock 19 seen in Hatch’s pants on Instagram is identical to the handgun that was discovered in the SUV by officers. According to the Feds, the weapon was also seen in a video that Hatch was featured in, which was uploaded to YouTube shortly before Hatch was apprehended by police.

Hatch is currently being held in San Diego County Jail without bond. He is scheduled to have a detention hearing Tuesday, June 20, a preliminary hearing on Thursday, June 29, and then an arraignment on July, 11.

To read the probable cause statement in its entirety, click here.