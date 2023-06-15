Rapper Boosie Badazz arrested outside of San Diego courtroom after gun case dismissed

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz was immediately arrested by federal agents outside of a courtroom in San Diego Wednesday morning after a gun case he was facing was dismissed.

According to the San Diego District Attorney's Office, the state case against Hatch was dismissed in Department 1101 before Judge Devaney.

Directly after the dismissal, Hatch was taken into custody by federal agents on another legal issue.

I WANNA TAKE THIS TIME TO APOLOGIZE TO MY KIDS , IM SORRY AND I LOVE YALL FOREVER 🙏🏾 — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) June 14, 2023

The Baton Rouge artist was previously arrested on the night of May 6 during a traffic stop on Market Street in the Chollas View neighborhood after officers say they found two loaded guns inside the vehicle.

Hatch was facing a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and he pleaded not guilty on Monday, May 15.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.