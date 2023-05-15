Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rapper Lil Boosie pleads not guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun

Lil' Boosie
Bill Haber/AP
FILE - In this March 10, 2014, file photo, rapper Lil' Boosie appears at a news conference in New Orleans. Boosie, now goes by the name Boosie BadAzz, is calling for people to boycott the Biloxi Black Beach Weekend in Mississippi. His dispute began when Boosie was pepper-sprayed by a local mall security guard after performing at last year's Spring Fest concert at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. (AP Photo/Bill Haber, File)
Lil' Boosie
Posted at 4:13 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 19:13:13-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Louisiana-based rapper Boosie who was arrested in San Diego earlier this month, pleaded not guilty Monday to a count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The rapper, whose real name is Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., was arrested on the night of May 6 during a traffic stop on Market Street in the Chollas View neighborhood. Police did not disclose what led to the stop, but said two loaded handguns were found.

Hatch, 40, remains out of custody on $50,000 bail. He faces up to three years in state prison if convicted.

Two defense attorneys for Hatch declined to comment on the case after the hearing. Another man who was arrested along with Hatch has not been charged in connection with the May 6 incident.

A news outlet in Baton Rouge reported that Hatch was in San Diego to shoot a music video.

He also performed at the Phantom Lounge and Nightclub in the Gaslamp Quarter later on Saturday night, reportedly after bailing out of custody. Social media videos of the performance show Hatch leading a crowd into a chant of "(Expletive) San Diego police."

Deputy District Attorney Matthew Carberry said Hatch has prior felony convictions in Louisiana for possession with the intent to distribute narcotics, bringing narcotics into a penal institution, and inciting felony action.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Join the March for Babies!

Community Connection

Join the March for Babies!