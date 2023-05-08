Watch Now
Rapper 'Lil Boosie' arrested in San Diego on gun charges

Bill Haber/AP
FILE - In this March 10, 2014, file photo, rapper Lil' Boosie appears at a news conference in New Orleans. Boosie, now goes by the name Boosie BadAzz, is calling for people to boycott the Biloxi Black Beach Weekend in Mississippi. His dispute began when Boosie was pepper-sprayed by a local mall security guard after performing at last year's Spring Fest concert at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. (AP Photo/Bill Haber, File)
Posted at 4:46 PM, May 08, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Louisiana rapper known as "Lil Boosie" was arrested during a traffic stop in San Diego over the weekend for allegedly having two guns inside a vehicle he was in.

It happened Saturday night, May 6, in the 4700 block of Market Street.

The San Diego Police Department says during the traffic stop, officers recovered two loaded handguns and took 40-year-old Torrence Hatch of Baton Rouge and 28-year-old Billy Johnson Jr. into custody.

Booking records show Johnson is charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle with prior felonies and not being a registered owner of a firearm. He is still in San Diego Central Jail and his bond is $25,000.

Hatch was also booked on similar charges but was released Sunday. The rapper is known for hit songs like "Independent," "Wipe Me Down," "Set It Off," and "Out Here Grindin."

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

