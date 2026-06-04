Federal judge orders Otay Mesa Detention Center to allow health inspection

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A federal judge ordered the Otay Detention Center to allow the San Diego County health officials to complete a health inspection Wednesday.

In March, San Diego County filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security, ICE and CoreCivic after officials said they were denied access to conduct a full public health inspection at the Otay Detention Center.

In May, Judge James E. Simmons signaled the county would likely be able to conduct a full health inspection of the detention center.

Simmons ordered the inspection to take place no later than June 17, along with other stipulations, which include:



Giving the county a full day to complete the inspection.

Giving full access to the facility, including the medical, food preparation, and housing areas.

Allowing the inspection team to speak with any detainee who is willing to speak with the team.

The inspection team may total up to four people, including the County Public Health Officer, consultants from NCCHC Resources, and a representative from the Department of Environmental Health and Quality.

Allowing the inspection team to review detainee medical records as required to complete BSCC Health Inspection checklists.

Reasonable cooperation between the plaintiff and the defendants.

On May 11, two San Diego-area members of Congress toured the detention center but were not allowed to speak with detainees after being given a memo announcing a new policy from acting ICE Director Todd Lyons requiring members of Congress to request permission to speak with detainees two days in advance.

A report from the California Attorney General's Office revealed "serious concerns about these facilities' ability to safely detain a growing detainee population and underscore the need for greater accountability and oversight,'' according to a statement from the California Attorney General's Office.

