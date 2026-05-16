DOJ: Deportations led to overcrowding, strained resources at ICE facilities

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A report released today on conditions at immigration detention facilities across the state -- including the Otay Mesa Detention Center -- found that overcrowding is a major issue at the San Diego County facility caused by a marked increase in arrivals within the past year.

The findings are contained in the California Department of Justice's report on Otay Mesa and six other California immigration detention facilities, all of which displayed ``serious concerns about these facilities' ability to safely detain a growing detainee population and underscore the need for greater accountability and oversight,'' according to a statement from the California Attorney General's Office.

Six detainees died in ICE custody between September 2025 and March 2026 -- the highest number since the California Department of Justice started conducting reviews in 2017, the 175-page ``Immigration Detention in California report found.

``The Trump administration's mass deportation campaign has led to a shocking increase in detainee populations -- and facilities have been alarmingly unprepared to meet this new demand,'' California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement.

"During their inspections, my team found evidence of inadequate medical care and heard countless reports of disturbing, unsafe, and unsanitary conditions and a lack of basic necessities. This is cruel, inhumane and

unacceptable -- and it is past time for the Trump administration to do

something about it.''

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security -- of which ICE is a division -- said in a statement, ``No lawbreakers in the history of human civilization have been treated better than illegal aliens in the United States. It is a longstanding practice to provide comprehensive medical care from the moment an alien enters ICE custody. This includes medical, dental and mental health intake screening within 12 hours of arriving at each detention facility, a full health assessment within 14 days of entering ICE custody or arrival at a facility and access to medical appointments and 24-hour emergency care.''

``This is the best health care many aliens have received in their entire lives,'' the DHS spokesperson said. ``Meals are certified by dieticians.

Ensuring the safety, security and well-being of individuals in our custody is a top priority at ICE.''

Regarding the Otay Mesa Detention Center, the DOJ's report said the facility experienced ``surges in population'' that have impacted intake process time, cleanliness of the housing units, and the availability of numerous other resources.

During the DOJ's two-day tour of the facility last fall, Otay Mesa's population was around 21% greater than it was during the DOJ's prior visit in 2023.

The DOJ said detainees reported a lack of available beds and toilets

for the entire facility population, along with inadequate portions of food and water.

Detainees stated that their housing units often had 20-30 people over capacity, the report says.

While the facility has improved its health care staffing levels since

the DOJ's 2023 site visits, the report said there were delays in medical care

access and recordkeeping issues impacting continuity of care.

The report also said Otay Mesa was the only California facility that had a policy to strip search detainees after each non-legal contact visit.

``Detainees reported that this practice has an overwhelming negative impact on the mental health and dignity of detainees,'' the report said.

The report comes shortly after efforts were made by county officials

to inspect the facility after they said detainees reported freezing

temperatures, untreated medical conditions and food unfit for human

consumption.

San Diego County later sued the federal government and private prison company CoreCivic after county supervisors were blocked from entering the premises, and a San Diego federal judge has indicated that he will grant the county's request.

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