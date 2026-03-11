San Diego County sues DHS, ICE and CoreCivic over blocked Otay Mesa detention center inspection

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- San Diego County has filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security, ICE, and private prison company CoreCivic after officials say they were denied access to conduct a full public health inspection at the Otay Mesa Detention Center.

County leaders say they spent weeks attempting to complete the inspection but were ultimately blocked from doing so. The lawsuit seeks to compel the county's public health officer to be allowed inside the facility immediately.

"For months, we have heard troubling reports from inside Otay Mesa, including untreated medical conditions, freezing temperatures, and contaminated food. These allegations must be investigated," Board of Supervisors Chair Terra Lawson-Remer said.

In February, county officials say they were approved for access to the facility, but the public health officer was only allowed to briefly view a kitchen and two medical areas. Supervisors Lawson-Remer and Paloma Aguirre were completely denied access.

"This was not a misunderstanding; it was a deliberate decision by federal officials and a private prison company to block public health oversight," Aguirre, chair pro tem of the San Diego Board of Supervisors, said.

County leaders say the recent removal of Kristi Noem as DHS secretary does not affect their lawsuit, as their goal remains focused on transparency and safety.

"The notion that a government can hold anyone, anyone, without oversight is a terrifying idea," Lawson-Remer said.

County supervisors say they will take all measures necessary to ensure the safety of those inside and outside the facility.

ABC10 News has reached out to ICE and CoreCivic for comment on the lawsuit and is waiting to hear back.

