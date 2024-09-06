Ex-TikTok star Ali Abulaban to be sentenced in killings of wife, man in East Village

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A social media personality who fatally shot his wife and another man inside an East Village high-rise apartment was set to be sentenced to state prison Friday.

Ali Abulaban, 32 -- who was known in online circles as a content creator dubbed "JinnKid" -- was convicted in May of two counts of first-degree murder for the Oct. 21, 2021, shooting deaths of Ana Abulaban, 28, and Rayburn Cardenas Barron, 29.

Both victims were shot on a couch inside the Abulabans' 35th-floor unit at the Spire San Diego apartments.

Along with first-degree murder, jurors found special-circumstance allegations of committing multiple murders true, meaning Abulaban is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The murder trial spanned nearly a month and included three days of testimony from Abulaban, who told jurors about the killings and the circumstances behind his crumbling marriage.

Deputy District Attorney Taren Brast argued an enraged Abulaban planned on killing his wife and whatever man she was with.

She told jurors Abulaban "was so possessive and controlling of Ana that if he could not have her, no one could and she couldn't live. And any man she was with could not live either. This case was all about power and control until the very end."

Abulaban and his defense attorney, Jodi Green, sought a voluntary manslaughter conviction and claimed that after months of suspecting his wife was cheating, Abulaban was overcome with emotion upon seeing her on the couch with another man and opened fire on the pair without any control over his faculties.

According to the prosecution, Abulaban was controlling and violent toward his wife throughout their relationship. Outside of the shooting, jurors heard about multiple incidents of domestic violence in the months leading up to the killings, some of which Abulaban admitted to committing during his testimony.

Though they were still married at the time of the shooting, Brast told jurors that due to her husband's abusive behavior, Ana Abulaban considered their relationship over, was seeking a divorce, and had booted Abulaban from their apartment.

Abulaban testified that his wife had not made it clear whether they might reconcile and Green argued to jurors that though Ana stated many times that she wanted to leave her husband, she repeatedly took him back, giving him "breadcrumbs of hope."

On the morning of Oct. 21, Abulaban drove to the apartment while his wife was out, vandalized the unit, and hid his daughter's iPad, which was transmitting audio via the messaging application Discord.

Abulaban testified that Ana had accused him of cheating with a woman who lived in their building, something he denied on the stand. He stated that he set up the iPad in order to catch Ana in the act of "doing the same things she's accusing me of doing."

While listening to the app, Abulaban heard his wife and Barron talking and sped over to the Spire apartments. Camera footage inside the apartment building shows Abulaban take the elevator up to the 35th floor, then sprint down the hallway towards the apartment just after the elevator doors open.

According to the prosecutor, multiple audio recordings of the shooting capture gunshots about one second after Abulaban entered the apartment.

During his testimony, Abulaban said that when he saw his wife and Barron on the couch, "Before I could stop myself, I snapped." He said that the next thing he knew, "I'm shooting and I can't stop."

After the shooting, he took a picture of the bodies and sent the picture to his mother. He testified that did not remember taking the picture, but said he later called 911 to get his wife and Barron medical attention because he wasn't certain whether they were dead.

Abulaban then picked up his 5-year-old daughter from her school and testified that while in the car with his daughter, he told her, "I hurt Mommy." He was arrested by police a short time later following a traffic stop.

