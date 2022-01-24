Watch
Emotions run high in hearing for TikTok star accused of double murder

Posted at 12:26 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 15:35:47-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The TickTok star accused of murdering his wife and another man was back in court Monday.

Ali Abulaban had a number of outbursts during the continuation of his preliminary hearing. He interrupted San Diego Police Detective Christopher Leahy’s testimony as his attorney questioned him regarding the relationship between Abulaban’s wife Ana and Raymond Barron.

Both were shot and killed in the Spire East Village High Rise in October. Detectives say the video shows Abulaban going to his estranged wife’s apartment, followed by the sound of six gunshots.

In court, it was revealed the couple had a rocky marriage prior to the shooting. Prosecutors say Ana wanted to leave the relationship. Days before the shooting, Abulaban moved out of their apartment.

Just before the detective finished up his testimony, another outburst from Abulaban prompted the Judge to call for a break as he was escorted out of the courtroom.

At the end of this preliminary hearing, the Judge will determine if there’s enough evidence to move forward with a trial.

