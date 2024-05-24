Former TikTok star outraged during trial for killing his wife

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Former Tiktok star Ali Abulaban showed moments of rage during his third day on trial for killing his wife and a man in her apartment. Especially when prosecutors asked him about watching child pornography.

“What’d you just say? Say that again? You’re out of your mind," Abulaban said to the Deputy District Attorney. "Show me the teen s** you just said, you want to paint me as some kind of child molester? Show me what you just said. I never saw that in the discovery. I've been incarcerated for three years you never showed that to my team. Where did you get that? Show it!”

Abulaban says he and his wife Ana had a toxic relationship. He admitted to cheating on and physically abusing her. Abulaban was spying on Ana using an app on their daughter’s iPad. On October 21, 2021, Abulaban saw Ana was with another man in her East Village apartment, he says he rushed over with a gun and shot both of them. Abulaban got emotional when confronted about it..

“That’s what you did,” the prosecutor said.

“That’s what happened but why the f** would I shoot Ana,” Abulaban said.

“You wracked your gun in front of her head," the prosecutor said.

“I don’t remember,” Abulaban said.

"And then you shot her in the forehead correct?” the prosecutor said.

"That’s what happened,” Abulaban said.

Abulaban says he sent a picture of their bodies to his mom and dad.

“I wanted them to know the severity of what took place," Abulaban said. "I'm not joking, I'm not talking about a TikTok video, which at one point I think my dad was wondering.”

Prosecutors also accused him of bragging about the killing to his inmate. Abulaban says that never happened.

Throughout this trial, prosecutors argued that the killing was premeditated. Abulaban says he was on drugs, mentally ill, and that it all happened in the heat of the moment. The judge says they'll be back for closing arguments Friday at 9a.m.