New details emerge after two shot, killed in East Village apartment

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — New details are beginning to emerge after the man accused of shooting and killing two people inside an East Village apartment complex Thursday pleaded not guilty to the crime.

According to the department, Ali Nasser Abulaban, 29, was arrested and charged with the murder of his wife, 28-year-old Ana Abulaban, and her companion, 29-year-old Rayburn Cardenas Barron.

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. on the 1400 block of Island Avenue, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies in the living room of the home.

“Officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel assessed their injuries, but both were pronounced deceased at the scene,” police added.

Detectives learned that the man who reported the shooting was also a resident of the apartment where the shooting took place and left the scene. He was later spotted by officers on State Route 94 and was taken into custody.

“Abulaban’s 5-year-old daughter was with him when he was arrested, however, she was not present at the time of the shooting. She is currently with family,” police said.

According to Deputy District Attorney Taren Brast, Ana was filing for divorce. Brast said Ali was living in a hotel in Mission Beach when he made a copy of a key to the apartment.

Ali then snuck in and vandalized the apartment the morning of the shooting while also installing a listening app on his daughter’s iPad, Brast added.

According to Brast, Ali returned to the apartment later in the afternoon after hearing Ana with another man. Ali proceeded to shoot the pair before calling his mother to confess to the crime, Brast said.

Ali is currently being held without bail.

