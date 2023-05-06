San Diego Sheriff's Dept. releases bodycam video of deputy-involved shooting in Spring Valley

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Sheriff’s Department released bodycam video from a deputy-involved shooting that happened in Spring Valley back in April.

On April 26, deputies received a call just before 7:30 p.m. about a man threatening to kill his roommates with a bed frame in the 3600 block of South Barcelona Street. Deputies were also told the man may have been experiencing mental issues.

When deputies arrived, they evacuated three residents from the home and talked to them. They confirmed to deputies that the suspect, 45-year-old Santo Marac, lived in the home and went inside to arrest him with probable cause.

SDSO said they found Marac in a bathroom armed with the bed frame and pointed it at them. Marac refused to leave the bathroom and made rambling statements, including telling deputies to “shoot.”

After bringing a K-9, a Taser and a Psychiatric Emergency Response Team, officials say they negotiated with Marac for about 15 minutes and repeatedly asked him to drop the bedframe.

When Marac refused to comply, deputies moved closer to the bathroom, and one of them used a Taser on him, which was ineffective.

The video then showed Marac running out of the bathroom and charging at deputies in the hallway with the bed frame held over his head with both hands. That is when deputy Benjamin Blake fired multiple shots at Marac, who fell to the ground.

Authorities say they quickly moved in and began using life-saving measures to help Marac.

Paramedics were called to the scene, and Marac was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He is in stable but serious condition. No other injuries were reported.

The San Diego Police Department has reviewed and approved the release of the bodycam video while the investigation continues.

The San Diego District Attorney's Office will review SDPD's investigation, while the County's Citizens' Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) also reviews the incident and will provide appropriate recommendations. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Attorney's Office are monitoring the investigation.

You can watch the bodycam video by following this link. GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: This video is violent in nature and is not suitable for all viewers.